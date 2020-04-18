|
Dorca I. Velez
Sept 3,1960 - April 16,2020
Dorca I. Velez "Dora", mother of 4, grandmother of 8, daughter to Luz Celenia Perez, oldest of 8 siblings, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She lived her life as carefree as only she knew how. She was always considered the wild child of the family but loved everyone wholeheartedly. She was an energy all her own, who loved singing and dancing every chance she could. She had a huge sense of humor and laughed at everything, and her laughter was so contagious! She will be missed so much by her family and anyone that knew her will be affected by her loss. She was very spiritual and had a lot of faith in God. May that faith guide her soul to heaven. Private graveside ceremony will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial to be celebrated in her honor will be held as soon as quarantine/social distancing is lifted. Funeral services will be provided by Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 19, 2020