|
|
Doreen A. Cofrancesco
Doreen A. Cofrancesco, age 64, of Woodbridge and formerly of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. She was born on July 1, 1955 in Bridgeport and was the beloved daughter of Dolores Royal Reynolds of Stratford and the late Thomas Jack Reynolds. Doreen was an accomplished nurse who worked in several areas of healthcare. She was an amazing cook and loved to be in the presence of her family. She will be sadly missed. She was an avid Notre Dame Football fan and was a talented floral designer. Doreen was predeceased by her husband Richard Cofrancesco. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her aunt Helen Royal of Stratford and many loving cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Avenue, where A Christian Mass of Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery Stratford, Family and friends may call on Friday morning prior to the service from 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
- A Legacy of Compassion -
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 13, 2020