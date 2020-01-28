|
Doreen DiMaio
Doreen Ann Sims DiMaio, age 54, of Astoria, NY, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of Thomas DiMaio, entered into eternal life on January 26, 2020. Born in New Haven, Doreen graduated from UConn with a bachelor's degree in economics. Prior to becoming an office administrator for Cambridge Group, Doreen had worked as a bank examiner for the Connecticut Department of Banking. In addition to her loving husband, Thomas, Doreen's memory will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Alison and Melissa DiMaio, both of Astoria, NY, to whom she was extremely devoted to; her parents, Richard and Ann Liston Sims, of East Haven; brothers, Brian Sims, and his wife, Concetta, of East Haven and Richard Sims, and his wife, Debra, of Cave Creek, AZ; a sister-in-law, Ellen Vanchot, and her husband, Edward, of Milford; aunts, Mary Hott, and her husband, Daniel, and Sandra Barnett; an uncle, Thomas Liston, and his husband, Ralph Wannamaker; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and longtime friends, Lori Judson and Pia Romano, both of Connecticut. She was predeceased by an uncle, Steven Liston. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Holy Cross Church, 750 Tahmore Drive, Fairfield. Interment will be held privately. Doreen's family would like to express gratitude to the staffs at Calvary Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, as well as, the many people in our neighborhood, especially the employees of the Trade Fair Supermarket, and Mrs. Rae Garcia, for their kindness to Doreen during her illness. Memorial contributions by be directed to Calvary Hospital, 1740 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10461 or www.calvaryhospital.org. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 29, 2020