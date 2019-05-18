Dori J. Stern

Dori J. Stern, 64, of Hamden, passed away on May 17, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Devoted wife of David O. Stern, Born in Bridgeport on April 15, 1955. She is the daughter of the late Harold and Sylvia Weintraub Dvorchik. Cherished mother of Benjamin Stern. Beloved sister of Robert (Irene) Dvorchik and Bruce (Sharon) Dvorchik. Tanta of Samuel, Blake, Paolo and Eli Dvorchik and Joshua, Michael, and Stephanie Stern. Great Aunt (still Tanta) to Owen Stern.

Funeral Services will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery, 855 Derby Milford Rd., Orange on Monday afternoon May 20th at 3:00 pm. A Period of Mourning will be Observed on at the Stern residence 46 Elizabeth Rd., Hamden on Monday, May 20 from 4:00 till 8:00 p.m. Minyan will be held at 6:46 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Connecticut DeMolay Foundation, P.O. Box 8832, New Haven, CT 06532. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements.