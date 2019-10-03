|
|
Dorian McCormick
Dorian McCormick, age 59, entered into eternal rest on September 27, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was a graduate of Derby High School and always the innovator and entrepreneur. She recently started her own recruiting business with her beloved and devoted partner, Gary Berlin.
Dorian was a loving sister, aunt and friend and held all she loved dear in her heart. She grew up in Connecticut and had lived in Florida, California and Boston and left an imprint on the hearts of all who knew her. She was a talented artist, gardener and cook and was known for her love and appreciation for life. Dorian's graceful presence and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved partner Gary Berlin; brothers, Brian T. McCormick and his wife Cheryl, Shannon Lee McCormick and his wife Donna and Shaun T. McCormick; sister, Shaye Anne McCormick; godmother Roberta Bleau and several loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Thomas McCormick and Jacquelyn Claire McCormick.
We will never forget her beautiful spirit and she would want everyone not to mourn but to celebrate her. A celebration of Dorian's life will be held at her childhood home, 110 Atwater Avenue, Derby, Connecticut on October 12, from 2-6 p.m. ET.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorian's name to Make of Wish of Connecticut either via mail to Make A Wish Connecticut, 126 Monroe, Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611 or online at https://ct.wish.org/
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 4, 2019