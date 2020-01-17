|
Dorian Alexis Valdiviezo
Dorian Alexis Valdiviezo, a 23 year old Ansonia resident, entered into rest unexpectedly on Jan. 13. He was born in New Haven on Dec. 3, 1996, son of Carlos Valdiviezo Jr. & Claudia Silva-Valdiviezo, of Ansonia. He worked for S.M.G. Co. of Shelton. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Susana Silva. In addition to his parents, he leaves his brothers Jordan & Jonah Valdiviezo of Ansonia, paternal grandmother Ana Valdiviezo of Ansonia, paternal grandfather Carlos Valdiviezo Sr. of Ecuador, maternal grandfather Oscar Silva of Ecuador, Aunts Wendy Curulla (Peter) of Vero Beach, Florida and Paola Silva & partner Alex Molnar of Naugatuck, Elsa Testani (Mark) of Fairfield, as well as aunts Nelly, Monica & Sandra and uncles Fernando, Jaime, Cesar, Freddy "Chino" Miguel and Dennys, and his cousins Susi, Bella, Sami, Nico & Alex and a host of family and friends abroad in Spain and Ecuador. Friends may call on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorian's memory will be sent to an animal rescue service in Ecuador, and may be given directly to the family.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 18, 2020