Doris Dery Ahern

Doris Dery Ahern, age 90 of Milford passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William Anthony Ahern. Born in New Britain, Doris was the daughter of Maurice and Antoinette DuBuc Dery. She retired after 35 years with S.N.E.T. and was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling and going to the casino. She is survived by her loving daughters, Carey Schierloh and her husband Ed of Sandy Hook and Maureen Wozniak and her husband Marty of Hamden, grandchildren, Kristin Moser and her husband Justin, Timothy Schierloh and his wife Stephanie, Matt and Dan Schierloh, great-grandchildren, Kyle and Jake Moser and Brady Schierloh. She was also predeceased by her sister, Irene Felty and brother, Paul Dery. Funeral services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary