Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Ahern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Ahern

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Ahern Obituary
Doris Dery Ahern
Doris Dery Ahern, age 90 of Milford passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. She was the beloved wife of William Anthony Ahern. Born in New Britain, Doris was the daughter of Maurice and Antoinette DuBuc Dery. She retired after 35 years with S.N.E.T. and was a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, traveling and going to the casino. She is survived by her loving daughters, Carey Schierloh and her husband Ed of Sandy Hook and Maureen Wozniak and her husband Marty of Hamden, grandchildren, Kristin Moser and her husband Justin, Timothy Schierloh and his wife Stephanie, Matt and Dan Schierloh, great-grandchildren, Kyle and Jake Moser and Brady Schierloh. She was also predeceased by her sister, Irene Felty and brother, Paul Dery. Funeral services will be private. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home
Download Now