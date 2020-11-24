Doris Bernstein
Doris Bernstein, age 86 of Newtown, CT, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport, CT. Doris was born in New Bedford, Ma., daughter of the late Milton and Ella Davidson (Rubin). She was married to the late Aaron Bernstein.
Doris grew up in Wareham, Ma. She graduated from Wareham High School, and Framingham State Teacher's College. She enjoyed a long career as a home economics teacher at Newtown High School. She was an active member of The Retired Teachers' Association of Connecticut, Hadassah, and the Connecticut Piecemakers Quilt Guild. She enjoyed supporting her children's and grandchildren's sports, academic, artistic, and musical activities, as well as cheering on her favorite UConn Women's basketball team. Following retirement, she loved to travel, especially enjoying trips to Europe and Israel.
Doris is survived by her devoted children; Melinda Mastman and her husband Philip Mastman of Bluffton, SC and Cincinnati, OH; her son Brian Bernstein, and his wife Julia Bernstein (Clark), her step-daughter, Lisa Auriemma (Lefkoff), and her partner, Bob Meyers; her adored grandchildren Kevin Mastman (fiancé Nicole Fara Silver), Aaron J. Bernstein, Collin Gevry, Nick Auriemma (Michelle), Marissa Pesavento, Jessica White (Matt), Alainah Samatoski (Joe), many nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by her son, Benjamin A. Bernstein, and her brothers, Paul and Seymour Davidson.
Services will take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12:00 PM, a link to the live stream can be found at www.greensfuneralhome.com
. Shiva will be observed at the home of Brian and Julia Bernstein in Newtown, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org
, ASPCA.org
, or Hadassah.org
.