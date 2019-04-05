Doris Foster Bisch

Doris (Foster) Bisch, age 90, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Bisch, Sr. Doris was born in Bridgeport on April 22, 1928; she was the daughter of the late John J. and Catherine Shortell Foster. Doris had worked for the City of Bridgeport in the Tax Collector's office before her retirement with over 25 years of dedicated service. She was a woman of great faith and was a very active parishioner of St. Ambrose Church before its closure. Doris was also a member of the Senior's Club at Success Village, where she built many lasting relationships. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time at the beach. Her greatest enjoyment however was found in the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored so much. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving daughters, Barbara Muirhead of Bridgeport and Nancy Bisch of Stratford, her daughter-in-law, Migdalia Bisch of Shelton, her cherished grandchildren, Leslie Tyrrell and her husband William, Betsy Kane-Guedes and her husband Joseph, Jaime Muirhead, Lianne Bisch and Daniel Bisch, her adored great-grandchildren, Joseph and Amalia Guedes and William and Sean Tyrrell and her sister, Arline Foster of Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Robert, she was also predeceased by a son, Robert C. Bisch, Jr, five brothers, Harold, James, John, Raymond and Robert Foster and three sisters, Grace Kearney, Bernice Kelly and Lorraine Foster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church, 1950 Barnum Ave., Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.