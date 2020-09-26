1/
Doris Daly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris C. Daly
Doris Christenson Daly, age 85 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Daly. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Nils and Esther Magnuson Christenson. She was a longtime Fairfield resident before later moving to Shelton. Mrs. Daly was a graduate of New Haven State Teachers College and received her Master's and 6th year Degrees from the University of Bridgeport. She taught in the Bridgeport and Fairfield School Systems, at Our Lady of the Assumption School and upon her retirement was the part time reading teacher at St. Catherine of Siena School, where she was able to teach her grandkids. She enjoyed volunteering at Bridgeport Hospital, with various PTA's and helping out at Spring Meadows in Trumbull where she and Bill spent their last years together. Most of all, she will be remembered for her unending kindness and compassion and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the center of her life and her greatest joy. She never missed attending an event or game they were involved with. She is survived by her loving son, Scott Daly and his wife Nicole of Shelton, grandchildren, Madeline, Colin and Ryan Daly, sister, Ginny Dorne of North Carolina, nieces, Nancy Nilsen and Debbie Krotki, and nephew Eric Dorne. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home
4 Gorham Place
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-3587
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved