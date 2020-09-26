Doris Daly

Doris C. Daly
Doris Christenson Daly, age 85 passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lord Chamberlain in Stratford. She was the beloved wife of the late William T. Daly. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Nils and Esther Magnuson Christenson. She was a longtime Fairfield resident before later moving to Shelton. Mrs. Daly was a graduate of New Haven State Teachers College and received her Master's and 6th year Degrees from the University of Bridgeport. She taught in the Bridgeport and Fairfield School Systems, at Our Lady of the Assumption School and upon her retirement was the part time reading teacher at St. Catherine of Siena School, where she was able to teach her grandkids. She enjoyed volunteering at Bridgeport Hospital, with various PTA's and helping out at Spring Meadows in Trumbull where she and Bill spent their last years together. Most of all, she will be remembered for her unending kindness and compassion and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the center of her life and her greatest joy. She never missed attending an event or game they were involved with. She is survived by her loving son, Scott Daly and his wife Nicole of Shelton, grandchildren, Madeline, Colin and Ryan Daly, sister, Ginny Dorne of North Carolina, nieces, Nancy Nilsen and Debbie Krotki, and nephew Eric Dorne. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private. To send online condolences please visit www.redgatehennessy.com