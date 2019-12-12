Connecticut Post Obituaries
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Trumbull, CT
Doris G. Neto


1928 - 2019
Doris G. Neto Obituary
Doris G. Neto
Doris G. Neto born December 19, 1928 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Doris was a lifelong resident of Trumbull where she lived with her late husband John G. Neto Jr. of 61 years. Doris graduated from Warren Harding High School in 1947; from there she took many office jobs from employers such as Dictaphone and Pitney Bowes. Doris loved to work with her hands and made much of her clothing as well as knitting and crocheting blankets and hats as gifts for preemies at the local hospital. She also enjoyed roller skating, ballroom dancing, camping and square dancing. Doris was predeceased by her husband John G. Neto, Jr., her brother Robert C. O'Bidinski of Seymour, CT and her grandson William J. (BJ) Baer Jr. of Beacon Falls, CT. Doris is survived by her sister Carol Winslow of Trumbull, son David J. Neto (Bernice Jalbert) of Middletown, CT, her daughter Lynn Neto Bertuca (Frank) of Prospect, CT, her granddaughter Stephanie Baer of Prospect CT, grandson Jordan Baer (Madison Stone) and great-granddaughter Olivia Baer of Tolland, CT, grandson Daryl D'Amico of CO, grandson Davin D'Amico of OH and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Long Hill Burial Grounds, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 13, 2019
