Doris L. Gadacy
Doris Gadacy, age 92 of Naugatuck and beloved wife of the late John Gadacy, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020, just shy of her 93rd birthday.
She was born in Bridgeport on November 23, 1927 to the late Sidney and Grace Boerum Evans. She grew up on Jewett Avenue and graduated from Central High School. She and her beloved husband John enjoyed dancing, especially at the Ritz Ballroom. They were also long-time members of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church. Together they shared many happy years raising a beautiful, loving family which they were so proud of. After raising her family, Doris went back into the work force and was an Executive Secretary at the University of Bridgeport until her retirement.
Mom was a great homemaker and loved to cook, often getting ideas from watching Julia Child or the Galloping Gourmet after she watched her "soaps". As the children grew and left the house to start their own families, they always returned home for Mom's Sunday dinners! As the years passed the table became crowded with grandkids. Mom never minded; she simply expanded the menu usually with her "Hunky soup" along with some Hungarian delicacies – all prepared with love! Mom treasured all these family gatherings, especially when the family celebrated her favorite holiday Christmas.
Although she required more care in her last few years, she was able to count on her entire family to assist her with their various talents. Her daughters Debbie and Linda devoted countless hours and selfless sacrifices to ensure Mom had all her needs and wants met, allowing her to remain home until the end. Mom relied on her daughter Judy to help put her affairs in order, constantly reminding her to mention in her obituary that she was an Executive Secretary – something she was very proud of! In her last few weeks, she asked her son John if he would hold her hand at the end of her journey just like he did for her granddaughter Danielle. John lovingly fulfilled her request every night until she passed. Thank you, Mom, for teaching us the true meaning of family. You will remain forever in our hearts!
Survivors include three daughters Linda Luersen and husband Gordon of Cheshire, Debbie Hardwicke and husband Bill of Naugatuck, Judy Malitz and husband George of Shelton, one son John Gadacy and wife Lynn of Beacon Falls; 9 grandchildren Dawn Heroux and husband Gene, Eric Luersen and wife Theresa, Dennis Luersen, Kari Hardwicke-Cervone and husband Brian, Jonathan Hardwicke and wife Fiona, Nicholas Demko and girlfriend Shelly Knecht, Victoria Demko, George Gadacy, Thomas Gadacy and girlfriend Stephanie Nguyen; 5 great grandchildren Tim Heroux, Robert Heroux, Dean, Landon, and Devyn Hardwicke; her former son-in-law Richard Demko; brother Robert Evans, sister Jean Mann and husband William, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by husband John, brother Jack Evans, granddaughter Danielle Demko and sister-in-law Elizabeth Evans.
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors who cared for her.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, a Memorial Service to celebrate Doris' life will be planned for a later date. Charitable donations in memory of Doris can be made to Make a Wish. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com