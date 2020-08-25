Doris Hyde

Doris M. Hyde
Doris M. Hyde, a woman devoted to her faith and family, passed away in her home surrounded by love and family on August 24, 2020, at the age of 93. She is survived by her children, Mark Hyde and Jo Ann Tigner, Lory and Henry Lee, Nancy Holomakoff, David Hyde, Maggie, and Tom Sherwood and Number 6, Regina Herman; her 15 grandchildren, Henry, Cody, Jesse, Amy, Alan, David, Melissa, TJ, Katie, Daniel, Matthew, Alex and Lauren, Max and Jesse; and 12 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Allison, Abigail, Weston, Colin, Logan, London, Mason, Liam, Casey, Miles and Ames. Doris was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry W. Hyde; sisters, Lydia Emond and Lilian Paulin; and brother, Norman Brideau. Doris was born in Gardner, MA in 1927. She moved to and grew up in Bridgeport, CT and graduated from Bassick High School. She married her childhood sweetheart and moved to Fairfield to raise her family of 5 children. Doris was an outstanding dog fancier and became a nationally renowned and respected breeder of Bichon Frise and founded Dove-Cote Kennels in 1969. Her dogs were beautiful and put a stamp on the breed. She was a founding member of the Southeren New England Bichon Frise Club. Also lifelong member of the Bichon Frise Club of America and Longshore Southport Kennel Club and bred multiple champions over 50 years. Doris was highly respected and prominent in the dog world, a matriarch in the Bichon world. She mentored and inspired many other breeders including her daughters and granddaughter. Doris was full of life. She attracted people with her authenticity, sincerity, friendliness, warmth, positivity, love of life, and kindness that affected everyone who knew her. She was a true inspiration. Doris touched many people. Her light will continue to shine on thru the people she loved and who loved her in life. She had a way of loving those around her unconditionally and always wanted to see people shine. Her strength and wisdom will carry on... Always remember her words "I loved you first." Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road in Fairfield Center. For travel directions or to sign her online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com