Doris Cooper Iwanski

Fairfield- Doris Cooper Iwanski, age 92, returned to her Heavenly Father, on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Margaret and William Cooper. Doris was predeceased by the love of her life, Leonard Sr., and her baby granddaughter, Christyn Menge. Doris' spirit left this earth peacefully at home, holding her loving and devoted daughter Cathy's hand, and surrounded by her three adoring grandchildren, Caitlyn Menge of Trumbull, Christa Menge ESQ, of Fairfield, and Ryan Menge of Fairfield. Doris was a loving, gentle and strong woman, affectionately called "Mamm" by her grandchildren. In addition to her daughter and best friend, Catherine Menge (Jim), of Fairfield, Doris is survived by her loving sons, Leonard Iwanski Jr. and Brian Iwanski. Doris is also survived by her loving "little sister", Sister Lilyan Fraher, RSM, and "grandson in-law ", Jason Palmer.

A memorial mass to celebrate Doris' life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Doris' name to: Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott Street, West Hartford, CT 06110.

