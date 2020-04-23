Home

Doris M. Jenkins
Doris M. (Kniffin) Jenkins, age 95, of Stratford, passed away April 20, 2020. Doris was born August 25, 1924 in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Kingsbury) Kniffin. She was predeceased by her second husband, George B. Jenkins. With her first husband, Raymond Slate Davis, who was killed in the Korean War; Doris has two sons, the late Roderick C. Davis and Gary Davis. Survivors include one son, Gary Davis of Bridgeport; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and one sister, the late Lois A. Grant. Cremation will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 24, 2020
