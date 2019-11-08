|
|
Doris W. Koehler
Doris W. Koehler, age 79, of Trumbull, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of 50 years of Herbert G. Koehler, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Philip Mather Whitney and Eva Marie (Trotter) Whitney, she had been a Fairfield resident for 44 years prior to moving to Trumbull in 2013. Doris received an Associate's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. She performed secretarial work for the Whitney Insurance Agency and later was the bookkeeper for H.G. Koehler & Company. However, her greatest legacy was raising her family. Doris was also active in other organizations. She was a Past Regent for the Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild and on the Vestry. Doris served as PTA President at Roger Sherman School. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who delighted in time spent with her family. Survivors in addition to her devoted husband Herbert include her three beloved children, Herbert (Bert) G. Koehler, Jr. and his wife Antoinette of Stamford, Janice K. Lansing and her husband Ray of Trumbull and Evamarie K. Elinskas and her husband David of Fairfield; seven cherished grandchildren, Marie, John, Noah, Evan, Whitney, Cecilia and Nathan; siblings, Edward Whitney, Phyllis Marsilius, Philip Whitney, Jr. and Eva Uhrich; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fairfield. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in memory of Doris to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019