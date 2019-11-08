Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Koehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris W. Koehler


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris W. Koehler Obituary
Doris W. Koehler
Doris W. Koehler, age 79, of Trumbull, formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of 50 years of Herbert G. Koehler, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 31, 2019 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Philip Mather Whitney and Eva Marie (Trotter) Whitney, she had been a Fairfield resident for 44 years prior to moving to Trumbull in 2013. Doris received an Associate's Degree from the University of Bridgeport. She performed secretarial work for the Whitney Insurance Agency and later was the bookkeeper for H.G. Koehler & Company. However, her greatest legacy was raising her family. Doris was also active in other organizations. She was a Past Regent for the Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where she served on the Altar Guild and on the Vestry. Doris served as PTA President at Roger Sherman School. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who delighted in time spent with her family. Survivors in addition to her devoted husband Herbert include her three beloved children, Herbert (Bert) G. Koehler, Jr. and his wife Antoinette of Stamford, Janice K. Lansing and her husband Ray of Trumbull and Evamarie K. Elinskas and her husband David of Fairfield; seven cherished grandchildren, Marie, John, Noah, Evan, Whitney, Cecilia and Nathan; siblings, Edward Whitney, Phyllis Marsilius, Philip Whitney, Jr. and Eva Uhrich; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Fairfield. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a donation in memory of Doris to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 661 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -