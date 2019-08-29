|
Dorothy M. Allen
Dorothy M. Allen, age 93, of Trumbull, passed away August 26th at St Vincent's Medical Center. Mrs. Allen was born in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Sylvester and Edith Dandurand. She was a retired secretary for Textron Industries. Mrs. Allen was an active member of the community, serving as PTA president of Stony Brook Elementary School and as a girl scout leader. Owner of Glacierglo Kennels along with her family where they raised, trained, and showed Samoyeds as a family hobby. She was an active member of the Trap Falls Kennel Club. She served on the Commission on Aging for the town of Monroe. An avid gardener, skilled baker, and accomplished seamstress were several of the many talents that made her house a home. Her nurturing character extended to all who knew her. Dorothy had a unique ability to instill encouragement and strength.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband John W. Allen as well as siblings Sylvia MacDonald and Leo Dandurand. Her beloved niece, Lynn Rouleau, predeceased her. Survivors include her loving children Nancy and her husband Elio Boccuzzi of Trumbull and Ronald and his wife, Marcy, of Park City, UT, grandsons, David E. Boccuzzi and his wife, Marina of Shadow Hills, CA, Scott Allen and his wife Jules of Salt Lake City, UT, granddaughter Ashley Allen and boyfriend, Lloyd Thompson of Brightwood, OR, and a great-grandson, Max David Boccuzzi of Shadow Hills, CA, and a Godson, Bill MacDonald, of AR. A beloved great-nephew, Daniel Rouleau of Trumbull as well as a plethora of treasured nieces and nephews were treasured by her. Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on September 25th at 11 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. Internment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Sept 24th from 5-8. p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 30, 2019