Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
Dorothy Allen Obituary
Dorothy Allen
Dorothy Allen (92) passed away on April 18, 2020 at the Maefair Nursing Home. She was born in Bridgeport, CT on October 5, 1927, the daughter of the late William and Esther (Svendberg) Allen.
Dorothy worked at General Electric and then Black and Decker for many years. She is survived by her brother Peter Allen and sisters Arlene Curnin, Florence Reilly and husband Edward Reilly and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Mae Neal. Due to the social distancing all services will be private. Burial will take place at St Michael Cemetery in Stratford. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 20, 2020
