Dorothy Ann Malatesta Fiorini-Schlenk
June 19, 1937 - June 16, 2020. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy Ann Malatesta Fiorini-Schlenk who entered into eternal life with her loving family surrounding her after a hard fought battle with Dementia. Born June 19, 1937 in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late John and Catherine Biroscak Malatesta and was a longtime resident of Monroe before moving to Stratford, CT. Prior to her retirement, Dottie was a dedicated nurses aide at The Jewish Home. Dottie was an active and longtime parishioner of Holy Rosary Church. She enjoyed bingo and trips to the casino, as well as traveling interesting destinations with her husband, Bill. In addition to her husband of 17 years William, Sr., Dottie is survived by two sons, Joseph (Jessica) Fiorini of Sandy Hook, and Nicholas Fiorini of Bridgeport, six stepchildren, Natalie Saviano and William, Jr. (Laura) of Milford, James Schlenk (Karen) of Stratford, Barbara Zewe (Sam) of Texas, Len Schlenk of Bridgeport, and Susan Smith (Bill) of New Hampshire, three grandchildren, Katie, Molly and Nicholas Fiorini, eleven step-grandchildren, Evan and William Saviano, Amanda Rossi, Rachel Schlenk, Devon Grigsby, Matthew Schlenk, Alisha LaDore (Tom), Nicole and Erika Schlenk, Dee and Dylan Smith, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her three brothers Donald, Edward and Raymond Malatesta and her son-in-law Anthony Saviano.
Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and to leave an online condolence, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 17, 2020.