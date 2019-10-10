|
Dorothy C. Arias
Dorothy C. Arias, age 79, of New Haven, beloved wife of the late Miguel Arias, died on Monday, October 7th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Hartford on February 23, 1940 to the late Walter and Rachael Fossi Carson. Dorothy was a waitress for many years and loved to cook, eat ice cream and go to the casinos. She enjoyed to dance with her husband Miguel back in their younger years. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. Survivors include her daughters: Eve-Lynn Jaques of Milford and Julie Stanley of West Haven; two grandchildren, Stephen and Matthew Jaques both of Milford; five sisters, Linda Carson, Angie Salanto, Irene Thibodeau, Florence Lewis and Lillian Pouliot and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, Walter and William Carson and her four sisters, Laura and Arlene Carson, Carol Janov and Mildred Sherry. Friends may greet the family on Saturday, October 12th from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. in The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the calling hour at 9:00 a.m. in Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street Milford. Interment will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Milford. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 11, 2019