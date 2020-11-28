Dorothy B. Grabowski
Dorothy Bonazzo Grabowski, age 98 of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late John J. Grabowski, passed away peacefully on November, 24th, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on March 16, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie DiMenno- Bonazzo. Dorothy built her career working in the payroll department at General Electric after World War II. She brought this acumen to the family business, Bridgeport Plating Co., where she was co-owner. The family, however, will remember her as Grandma, the fearless and loving maker of pizzas and meatballs. Survivors include two sons, John Grabowski Jr. and his wife Christine, Ronald Grabowski and his wife Janene, Rose Gillespie-Grabowski wife of late Richard Grabowski all of Monroe, nine cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Juan), Brian, Ryan, Caroline, Reed, Kevin, Kyle, Sarah, and Trent, a brother, Robert Bonazzo and his wife Lee of Trumbull, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Richard Grabowski, a brother, Joseph A. Bonazzo and his wife Sophia, and a sister, Eleanora Carpenter.
A church service took place at St. Catherine of Siena in Trumbull on Friday the 27th of November, 2020, followed by blessing at St. Michael's Cemetery in Stratford. Arrangements entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
