Dorothy M. Barney

Dorothy M. Barney, age 94 of Easton, beloved wife of the late Alfred Barney, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Center in Trumbull. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Frederick and Helen Pratt, had been an Easton resident for most of her life. She was a graduate of Bassick High School. Mrs. Barney loved to cook and was most known for baking wonderful cakes from scratch. Many people would often call on her to bake cakes for special occasions. She worked Sundays at the Lakeview Orchards fruit stand in Monroe. She loved line dancing and was a member of the Rockin Rooster square dance club in Newtown. Dottie enjoyed bowling and bowled for 17 years with the Tassels bowling league in Fairfield. Gentle, kind, fun-loving, and one who easily laughed; she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Joan D. Barney of Monroe, her son, David G. Barney of Easton; and two grandchildren: Ryan Barney of Boston, MA and Melissa Barney of Easton. She was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine Budzik. A funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Interment will follow in Lawncroft Cemetery. Friends may greet the family Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.spearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary