Dorothy Bruzinski


1928 - 2020
Dorothy Bruzinski Obituary
Dorothy F. Bruzinski
Dorothy F. Bruzinski (Federowicz), age 91, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Eugene (Gene) P. Bruzinski, died peacefully on April 13, 2020 in Fairfield. Born in Bridgeport on October 26, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Felix and Teofila Federowicz. Dorothy was a resident of Fairfield for 60 years living in the home that she and Gene had built together. She was an employee of the Town of Fairfield Board of Education for 17 years before her retirement in 1990. She led an active life with friends and family, making special time for her many nieces and nephews. She was an active member of Holy Family Church. Her family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital for the unconditional love and care given to Dorothy throughout her residency. Survivors include her many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Gene, she was predeceased by her brother, Michael Federowicz and sisters Sophie Orlowski, Jane Warner, Josephine Gramigna and Irene Masloski. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. She will be interred at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield with her beloved husband. A memorial service will be held at a future date to be determined. Those desiring to memorialize her may make contributions to the at or to the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital, 400 Mill Plain Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Funeral arrangements are being managed by the Spear-Miller Funeral Home. For online condolences and to light a virtual candle, visit at www.spearmillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
