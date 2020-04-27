|
Dorothy A. D'Ostilio
Dorothy Alma Ennis D'Ostilio, 95, of Fairfield, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Dorothy was born in the Bronx, NY on August 19, 1924 to the late Hugh and Marie (McLaughlin) Ennis and was the oldest of three children. She grew up in Bronxville, NY, and graduated from The Ursuline School in New Rochelle before receiving her degree in Home Economics from Cornell University in 1947. Prior to raising her four children she taught home economics in New York and in Wilton, CT.
Dorothy was the wife of the late Phillip D'Ostilio with whom she shared 56 wonderful years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006. She was a resident of Fairfield for over 68 years. During that time she was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Assumption Church, and an active member of AAUW which honored her 50 years of membership.
Dorothy was an avid reader and book club member who frequently visited the Fairfield Public Library. She participated in a monthly bridge group for nearly 60 years where she developed many lasting friendships and memories. She loved to cook and entertain family and friends and enjoyed traveling, going to Jennings Beach and Captain's Cove Marina and visiting family in Naples, FL.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted children: Paul D'Ostilio and his wife Janet Barillari of Woodbridge, CT, Marie Ann McCall and her husband Tucker of Bradford, MA and David D'Ostilio of Fairfield; loving grandchildren: Jack McCall and fiancée Rachel Boland, Tim McCall, Katherine Solimine and husband Jeff, and cherished great-granddaughter, Madison Leigh McCall. She is also survived by her brother Robert Ennis of Sarasota, FL; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Gramigna of Fairfield and Kathleen Ennis of GA, and several caring nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, James D'Ostilio and brother H. Richard Ennis.
Dorothy's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends who all loved her and will truly miss her.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lawncroft Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd. Fairfield, CT 06825. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2020