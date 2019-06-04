Dorothy F. Falco

Dorothy F. Falco, age 88, of Easton, the beloved wife of Joseph Falco passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Cambridge Manor. Born in Bridgeport to the late Charles and Angel (DelVecchio) Faccenda, she has been a lifelong area resident. Survivors in addition to her beloved husband Joseph, include her sons, Paul Falco and his wife Althea of Easton and Joseph C. Falco and his wife Kathleen of Dryden, ME, 6 grandchildren, Jessica DeManche and her husband Kyle, Sarah Almeida and her husband Lee, Kerrianne Hooper and her husband Tim, Joseph Falco and his wife Brittany, Emily Bean and her husband Troy and Steven Falco, 7 great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Julia DeManche, Gabriella and Ryan Almeida, Joseph and Abigail Falco and Landen Bean, a brother, Leonard Faccenda and his wife Josephine of Stratford and numerous nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Faccenda and a sister, Cynthia Milewski. Private Entombment will take place in St. Michael's Garden Mausoleum. Calling hours have been omitted. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019