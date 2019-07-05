Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dorothy C. Gaudreau
Dorothy C. Gaudreau, 99, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Emile J. Gaudreau, Jr., passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2019. Dorothy was born in Fall River, MA on December 14, 1919 to Isaac and Jane Cook Glew.
Dorothy was raised in Fall River with her two sisters and three brothers. She met and married Emile in Fall River and had two children. After the war, they moved to Milford where they had their third child. She loved gardening, crocheting and word circle books. Dorothy's family would like to thank Dr. Brunson, Dr. Oestrich, Milford Hospital Memorial 3 West, Connecticut Hospice Care and the neighbors who came into our mother's life.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Elaine Selling of Derby and Joanne Caraglio of Milford; grandchildren, Dawnmarie (Dennis) Hunter of Seymour, Christopher (Karen) Selling of Shelton, Peter (Autumn) Caraglio of Derby and Tom Caraglio, Jr. of New Hampshire; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Pauline Benevides of Fall River, MA; and brother-in-law, John (Kay) Gaudreau of Philadelphia, PA. In addition to her husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Emile "Pete" Gaudreau III; sisters, Lillian Cushing and Grace Holub; brothers, John, Joseph and James Cook; and sons-in-law, Frank Selling and Thomas Caraglio, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church (Precious Blood Parish), 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth-El Center, 90 New Haven Ave., Milford, CT 06460 or the John Rigley Food Pantry, c/o Precious Blood Parish, 70 Gulf St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 7, 2019
