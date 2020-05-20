Dorothy Bell Groves

Dec 20,1931 - 05/11/2020Dorothy Bell Groves peacefully slipped her bonds of this earth and ascended into heaven May 11, 2020. Dorothy was born in Anderson, SC to her parents Benjamin and Lucille Hamilton Crosby. She received her formal education in Anderson, SC.

She retired from Hubbell Inc., Bridgeport, CT. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Stratford, CT.

Dorothy was predeceased by her sister, Pauline Feelings, Brooklyn, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Delores Smith; two grandsons, Javon Smith and Kyle Bryant (Mamie); three sisters, Joyce and Marian Crosby, Brooklyn, NY and Bernice Morrison, Stratford, CT; five great-granddaughters and a devoted goddaughter, Lauren Barnes.

Services are Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Baker-Isaac Funeral Services Chapel, 985 Stratford Avenue with a viewing at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services.



