Dorothy A. Hayden
Dorothy A. Hayden, 88, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Charles F. Hayden Jr. for 55 years, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital from Covid-19. Born on March 11, 1932 in Greenwich, CT she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Angelina (Veteri) Bria.
Dorothy graduated from Greenwich High School in 1949. Dorothy and Charles raised their family in Milford, where Dorothy worked for many years as a Realtor. They later retired and built their dream lakeside home in Cape Cod and enjoyed many years there. Then they moved back to Connecticut and established a home in Shelton. Dorothy was happiest being home and cooking delicious meals for her husband and family. She was famous for making her picture perfect pies. Dorothy was an elegant, classy woman with beautiful blue eyes and a wonderful laugh.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Steven Hayden and his wife Debbi, Diane Ferreira and her husband Michael, Lisa Stobierski and her husband Robert; Patrick Hayden and his wife Diane, her eight grandchildren; Stephanie, Stacey (Matt), Sarah, Alexandra (Tiff), Brianna, Ryan, Brandon and Christine. She leaves behind her sister, Patricia Tagariello, and nephews Jim Tagariello (Danielle), Scott Tagariello, one great-niece, and three great-nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Anthony Tagariello.
Thank you to the staff at West River Health Care in Milford for all of their kindness and care.
All services will be private at this time. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Charles F. Hayden School at Boys and Girls Village, 528 Wheelers Farm Rd., Milford, CT 06461. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 29, 2020.