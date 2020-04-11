|
Dorothy Heffernan
Dorothy Giordano Heffernan, age 90 of Stratford, died peacefully on Wednesday, the 8th of April 2020. She was the loving wife of 66 years to the late, Raymond Heffernan. Dottie was born on November 16th, 1929 in Bronx, NY to the late Joseph and Mary (Grassi) Giordano. She lived in Stratford for the past 42 years and had previously resided in Bridgeport. Dottie was a kind and generous soul. Family was everything to her. She spent a majority of her time preparing magnificent meals for her family and friends she called family. A gracious host who always had an open door and plenty of food. Laughter and the songs from "The Italian House Party" would be heard anytime she had company. Her personality and heart were bigger than life itself. Dottie was employed by Acme Shear and then later in life, Caldor. She enjoyed her time there and found great friendships with her coworkers. Dottie's greatest talent where she shined the brightest was the role she played as the matriarch of her family. She was a beautiful homemaker for her husband, an amazing mother to her two children, and the best grandmother a kid could ever ask for to her four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Her love knew no bounds and she loved each and every one of them the same. She loved warm weather and sunshine. Her favorite vacations included Aruba, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. She also cherished her annual summer and fall foliage trips to Vermont with her husband, and brother and sister-in-law, Peggy and Fred Kelly. In addition, frequent trips with her brother Matty and wife Helen Giordano to Bennington, VT. Her grandchildren also enjoyed the summer trips to Bennington with Nanny and Pop. She is survived by her son Jim Heffernan (Pattie Michaud - Milford), daughter Patty Di Lella (John) all of Stratford, a sister Diane Alterio (Dominick), four grandchildren: Christine Krebbs (Shannon), Sara Lazowski (Frank), Kate Andrews (Scott), John Di Lella and six great-grandchildren: Hudson, Harper, Alex, Myles, Mya & Evelyn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by six sisters and two brothers: Dolly Gianninoto, Josephine Catalano, Mary Katona, Gloria Gallinia, Helen Novak, Lucy Giordano, Matty and Peter Giordano. Also, nephews, Johnny Gianninotto, Freddy Kelly and niece, Meghan Kelly. Due to the current health situation, the family has elected to have a private family service. A memorial service to celebrate Dorothy's life will be announced at a later time. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020