Dorothy Ann Kekacs
Dorothy Ann Kekacs, age 84, of Beacon Falls, beloved wife of the late Thomas Kekacs, passed away on September 25, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Dorothy was born in Bridgeport on August 9, 1935 to the late George and Anna (Mordovanec) Salley and has been a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Harding High School and earned a RN degree from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing. Dorothy worked for many years in the Labor and Delivery Room at Bridgeport Hospital, before owning Generation Senior Day Care of Seymour. Survivors include her devoted sons, Thomas Kekacs, and David Kekacs and his wife Angie, 5 grandchildren, Kirsty Brockett, Kevin and his wife Ashley Thomas, Ryan Thomas, William and George Kekacs, 2 great-grandchildren, Ariana and Hailey, a brother, Very Rev. Richard Salley, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Dorothy was pre-deceased by her daughter, Debra Thomas, granddaughter, Shaina Buckley, and brother, Very Rev. Robert Salley. Visitation on Monday, September 30th from 10-11 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, with a prayer service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 29, 2019