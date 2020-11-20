Dorothy Konecny

Dorothy Mary Neverdousky Konecny, born May 1, 1925, formerly of Mill River Road, Fairfield, passed peacefully on November 14th with family at her side. She joins her husband William S. Konecny, son Mark, and the Lord eternal. Dorothy, a native of Fairfield, was raised on Duck Farm Road, the youngest of eight brothers and one sister. They lived in a home built by their father Peter Neverdousky. She was a farm girl with a work ethic to match. Dorothy had a passion for life to include an incredible love of adventure, travel, nature, gardening, music, singing, laughter and good friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and warm smile.

Dorothy, a graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing, worked as a private RN. She and her husband, William, were founding members of St. Pius X Church of Fairfield, also serving as volunteers to many organizations. She especially liked singing in the choirs at St. Pius and St. Luke's church.

Dorothy was a devoted mother of seven children, six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Son Mark, her first, died shortly after birth 1949, Son William and wife Carol of Pennsylvania, grandson William and his wife Kaitlyn and great-granddaughter Ellison Grace of Ohio, and grandson Thomas of Pennsylvania. Daughter Faith and husband Giovanni DiSipio of Delaware, granddaughter Giovanna and husband Timothy Fernalld of New Hampshire. Son Dr. Jonathan Konecny and wife Cher Anderson, grandson Jonathan of Southport. Daughter Hope Konecny and granddaughter Lily Glucksman of New York. Daughter Jeanne Konecny of Fairfield. Daughter Grace Konecny of Maine and granddaughter Alyssa Chesney of Texas.

Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews, most notably the Wyllies, Katherine, Dr. John and Lawrence. Judy Riebe Warner, her Godchild and Joan and Dr. James Roach.

Dorothy will be, in the words of her late husband 'severely missed' by all family and friends. Services will be delayed due to Covid concerns until next Spring. Notification will follow.



