Dorothy R. Kopasz
Dorothy Roehl Kopasz, age 83, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late George R. Kopasz, passed away on May 6, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. Dorothy was born in East Haven on August 24, 1935 to the late Herbert C. and Mary (O'Neill) Roehl Sr. and has been a lifelong area resident. She was retired from Southern New England Telephone Co. Survivors include her siblings, William E. Roehl and his wife Catherine of North Haven, Christine Johnson of North Haven, and Mary Stimpson and her husband Robert of South Carolina, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her cherished daughter, Mary Elizabeth Kopasz, brothers, Charles F. Roehl and Herbert C. Roehl Jr., sisters, Delia Zampano, Eileen Chreaser, and Elizabeth Frederick. Graveside funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 9th at 12:00 p.m. meeting directly at Mountain Grove of Easton Cemetery, Harvester Road, Easton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 7, 2019
