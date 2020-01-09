Connecticut Post Obituaries
Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc.
291 Bridgeport Avenue
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-5641
Dorothy Luzetsky Obituary
Dorothy L. Luzetsky
Dorothy L. Luzetsky, age 72, beloved wife of 31 years to Charles D. Luzetsky, entered into peaceful rest on January 8, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was born on June 17, 1947 in Milford and was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Sabol) Barnaby. Dorothy was an assembler for Osda in Milford for many years before her retirement. She loved reading romance novels and enjoyed trips to the casino with Charles. In addition to her husband, she leaves her devoted daughters, Tricia Lowenbein and her husband Eric of Norwalk, Stacy Parisi and her husband Robert of Milford, three grandchildren, Caitlyn Parisi, Justin and Aaron Lowenbein. She also leaves her sister, Deborah Welch of Hampton, NH and her nephew, Christopher Welch of MA. Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 11th from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at The Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. Interment will be private. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefunerslhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 10, 2020
