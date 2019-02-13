Dorothy M. Beers

Dorothy (Chicos) Beers, of Fairfield, the loving wife of the late Andrew R. Beers, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport with her family by her side. Born in Fairfield to the late John and Mary Chicos, she was a lifelong Fairfield resident. Prior to her retirement, she was an Insurance Agent with the Insurance Center of Southern CT.

Dorothy loved to decorate her house, and she enjoyed shopping and adding to her collection of angels, Tiffany lamps and decorative roosters. She was also an avid UConn Men's and Women's Basketball fan and never missed watching a game on television. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her two loving and devoted daughters and their husbands, Arlene (Matt) McCarthy of Sandy Hook and Beverly (Nicholas) Buonanno of Huntington; her brother, John Chicos, Jr. of Wappinger Falls, NY; her five adoring grandchildren, Christopher (McKenzie) McCarthy, Matthew (Kelli) McCarthy, Patrick McCarthy, Meaghan McCarthy and Christine Buonanno; 4 great grandchildren, Madison, Kelsey, Colin and Isla McCarthy and a few nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Interment to follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. A wake service will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield.

Donations may be made in her memory to Operation Hope, 636 Old Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.