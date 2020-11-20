Dorothy B. Marsan
Dorothy B. Marsan, age 92, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Joseph Marsan, passed away on November 16, 2020 in her home. Dorothy was born in Bridgeport on April 5, 1928 to the late John and Martha (Oleyar) Babey and had been a lifelong area resident. She was a retired lead lady for Schick Safety Razor Co. and was a member of the Carpatho Russian Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist in Bridgeport. Survivors include her devoted children, Barbara Perusse and Michael Marsan, grandchildren, Laura Perusse, Michael Marsan (Tina), Meghan Marsan-Marazzi (Bill), Brian Perusse (Tiffany), Melissa Marsan (Rob), Michelle and Joe Marsan, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her infant baby daughter and son, David Marsan, son-in-law, Robert Perusse, brothers, Peter and George Babey, and sisters, Martha Kasper, Mary Jankura, and Anne Babey. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com