Dorothy Lupariello Massaro

Dorothy Lupariello Massaro, age 89, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Carl Massaro Sr., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bridgeport on May 19, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Concetta Paoletta Lupariello. A graduate of Stratford High School, Dorothy went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Connecticut. Dorothy and her husband Carl opened Lupe's Drug Store #3 in Fairfield which provided the Fairfield community with personal service for nearly 65 years. She was a 64-year parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church. Mom, Granny, Mom-mom, Nonna, GG, was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mom took great pride in raising her family and supported them in everything they set out to do. They were her "greatest treasures" and she was theirs. Nothing brought her more joy than making her famous Italian dinners, surprise visits from her family, and the non-stop ringing of her telephone! The unconditional love she gave will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband of 67 years, Carl, survivors include six loving children, Carl Massaro Jr. and his wife the Honorable Barbara Brazzle-Massaro of Trumbull, Carla Massaro and her spouse Jodi Schaschl of Fairfield, Craig Massaro and his wife Lisa of Trumbull, Christa Landini and her husband Larry of Bridgeport, Christopher Massaro Sr. of Monroe and Cal Massaro and his wife Christine of Trumbull, 11 cherished grandchildren, Gina (Erich), Joseph, Carissa, Caci (Elliott), Brandon, Nicolette, Sara, Olivia, Christopher Jr., Daniel, and Matthew, an adored great-grandson, Nathan, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Maral Massaro and siblings, Joseph and Frank Lupariello and Ann Kopchik. Funeral services will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Fairfield for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1–5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield, CT 06825. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary