Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Dorothy Matto


1923 - 2020
Dorothy Matto Obituary
Dorothy V. Matto
Dorothy V. Matto passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 96. A lifelong resident of the Black Rock section of Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Anthony and Virginia Wallace and married for 55 years to beloved husband Frank. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, her sister Helen Drew and brother Edward Wallace. She is survived by her children Karen Leska of Bridgeport, Janet Matto of Stamford and Frank Matto of Bridgeport; 3 grandchildren, David Spence (Kris), Jeffrey Spence (Sabrina), and Christine Spence, and five great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her extraordinary kindness and sweet demeanor, always willing to help. The family would like to thank the staff of Hartford Healthcare/VNS Hospice of Trumbull and all the nurses and aides who contributed to her care. Services were held privately. If you wish to honor her memory, her request was that a donation be made to the . To offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
