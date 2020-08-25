1/1
Dorothy Miko
Dorothy A. Miko
Dorothy A. Miko, age 91, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Miko, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Bishop Wicke Health Center in Shelton. Dot was a nurse at St. Vincent's and Bridgeport Hospitals and Roncalli Health Center. She also worked for Oronoque Orchards, VNA and had her own plant shop/business (The Plant Lady) for many years. She was born in Bridgeport, CT and lived in Stratford all her life. She is sister to the late William Kuba and Richard Kuba. She is survived by her devoted sons Daniel Miko (Cheryl) of Seymour, Lawrence Miko (Pamela) of Fitzwilliam NH, Thomas Miko (Catherine) of Stratford and her daughter Susan Miko (Larry Columbus) of Las Vegas NV. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren Joseph (Tanya) Miko, Sam Miko, Rebecca (Stephen) Daddio, Alex (Kayla) Miko and Emily Miko and 2 step grandchildren Sara and Josh Evans. She is also survived by her cherished great grandchildren Lily and Abigail Miko, Rylee Miko and Maggie Miko. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Terri Kuba, Dorrie Kuba, Rita Miko and Gail Miko. Dot was known for her impeccable taste in decorating and gardening and love of family. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday August 29th at 10am at St. Mark's Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford, CT. Everyone in attendance must wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the community. In lieu of flowers those wishing to may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 2075 Silas Deane Highway, Suite 100, Rocky Hill CT 06067. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 25, 2020.
