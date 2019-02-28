Dorothy E. Miles

Dorothy E. Miles, age 83, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert E. Miles, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Dorothy was born in Bridgeport, CT on September 30, 1935 to the late Ernst and Elizabeth Armbruster Widmer. Dorothy worked as an office manager at John Hancock Insurance for many years and was an active member at the United Church of Christ in Devon. She was the secretary at the church and also served as the chairman for the Board of Deacons. Dorothy loved to travel and to be with her family. Survivors include her children, Robert A. Miles of New Haven and John E. Miles of Milford, two grandchildren, Robert T. Miles and Cherilyn Miles, one great-grandchild, Amelie Choiniere and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her sister Gertrude Huech and her husband Harry. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Devon, 30 Ormond Street, Milford. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The United Church of Christ in Devon. Arrangements have been entrusted with THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 28, 2019