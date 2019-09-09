|
Dorothy A. Nau
Dorothy A. Nau, age 95, of Fairfield entered into rest on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport. She was the devoted wife of the late George I. Nau. Dorothy was born in Jessup, PA on June 20, 1924, daughter of the late Martin and Dora (Davis) Bolsar, and lived in Fairfield for over 60 years. She devoted her life to her home and her family. Dorothy was an avid reader, and enjoyed word puzzles and sewing baby quilts. She is the beloved mother of Marilynn Gannon and Margaret (Joseph) Daley. She leaves three cherished grandchildren, Erin (Frank) Rizzo, Tara Daley, and Jill Daley, two great-grandchildren Jack and Molly Rizzo and a niece, Karen Zuchowski. She was predeceased by her first husband Albert J. Molnar and a sister Rosemary Tittle. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Her funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at Lawncroft Cemetery in Fairfield. Memorial contributions can be made to Connecticut, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611 and to the Yale-New Haven Pediatric Hematology Oncology, P.O. Box 208064, 333 Cedar St., New Haven, CT 06520. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 11, 2019