Dorothy Neil
Dorothy J. Neil, age 72, of Fairfield, entered into eternal life on September 11, 2019. Dottie will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Erin Neil Hickey, her husband, Philip Hickey, and their daughter, Maeve, of Litchfield; her son, Scott Neil, his wife, Jennifer Cohen-Neil, and their daughter Brooke, of Shelton; her sister, Terri Wasilowski; and niece, Debbie Waldhaus, and her husband Bobby, along with their son, Curtis Waldhaus, of Fairfield and Danny and Kate, of Shelton. She was predeceased by her parents, Stephen Magera and Anna Galla Magera. Dottie enjoyed spending time with her family and being outdoors. She loved our family trips to Lancaster, PA and especially enjoyed weekends sitting on Erin's deck with her coffee, listening to the sound of the water and all of the animals on Erin's farm. Dottie loved all animals and was especially fond of the ducks, chickens, sheep and goats. She took great pleasure in bringing her grandchildren to the beach and attending their events, such as Maeve's soccer games, Brooke's dance recitals, along with other numerous school art and music shows. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emery Church, 838 Kings Highway E., Fairfield, CT 06825. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Emery Church.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019