Dorothy O'Brien Shepard
Dorothy O'Brien Shepard, age 94 of Bridgeport passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Shepard. Dorothy is survived by her four children and their spouses; Susan Shepard and Howard Berger, Stephanie and Ed Kulhawik, Lisa and Michael Barrett, and Timothy and Laurie Shepard, eleven grandchildren, Jesse, Meryl and Ned Berger, Jordan and Brett Kulhawik, Ryan, Tyler and Casey Barrett and Dale, Kyle and Dylan Shepard, and three great grandchildren Mason, Cameron, and Molly. She retired from St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport where she was employed for many years as a Registered Nurse. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Arthritis Foundation (www.arthritis.org). For online condolences, or to view longer obituary, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 27, 2020.