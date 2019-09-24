Home

Dorothy Owens, age 95, of Milford, beloved wife of Eugene Owens passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 with her family by her side. Dorothy is survived by her sister Joan Reidenbach and will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Sandra Jackson, her Grandchildren, Keith Jackson, Dawn Silvestri , Karen Jaye and her four cherished great-granddaughters, Brittney and Mykayla Jaye and Taylor and Callie Silvestri. Dorothy was a kind, loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed dearly. There will be a private memorial service held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorothy's name to the National Foundation of the Blind.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 27, 2019
