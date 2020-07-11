Dorothy Bush Peck
Dorothy Bush Peck, age 91, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Harold "Hal" A. Peck, Jr., passed on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Dorothy dedicated over 40 years of her life caring for the public as a Registered Nurse. She worked most of her career with Drs. Marvin and David Garrell, Dr. Joeseph Herbin, and Dr. Hervey Weitzman. Dorothy was one of the earliest members of Fairfield Grace Methodist Church as she and her husband and family have worshiped there since its inception in the late 1950's. Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Peck Humphrey, and her daughter Meghan Humphrey-Tang; as well as a son, Harold Arthur Peck III and wife Susan Peck, and their children, Amy Nativio, Gregory Peck, and Stephen Peck. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Dorothy leaves behind 6 great-grandchildren, Alexander Tang, Annabella Nativio, Josiah Nativio, Caroline Nativio, Brayden Peck, and Brody Peck. A memorial service at the Fairfield Grace Methodist Church will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to the American Heart Association
