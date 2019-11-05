|
Dorothy A. Pucci, age 88, of Seymour entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Devoted wife of Henry Pucci, mother of Kathleen Pucci, Henry Pucci, Christine Schneider and the late Gary Pucci. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday at 10:15 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at Assumption Church. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , www.donate.lls.org. To read her full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.adzimafh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 6, 2019