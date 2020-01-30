|
Dorothy "Dottie" M. Quinn
Dorothy "Dottie" M. Quinn (neé Glidden), age 92, of Stratford, formerly of Fairfield, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Dottie was a Brooklyn girl at heart, proud of her city roots. She was a devoted and loving wife to her Johnny and a wonderful mother to six children and six grandchildren whom she cherished and loved with all her heart. Before returning to work in New York City as a secretary for the Board of Education, she was a talented "domestic engineer." Making clothes, fixing household appliances, and creating marvelous meals that her family will always remember. Dottie was the family historian and passionately logged the family genealogy. She was known for her kind heart and generous spirit. All who knew her called her a friend, she will be missed by all. Dottie is survived by four of her children, John C. Quinn (Sharon) of Windham, NY, Patricia Q. Iacozza (Paul) of Stratford, William F. Quinn (Lilly) of Calais, ME, and Mary Ann Kalm (Brett) of Stratford; as well as six grandchildren, John A. Quinn, William H. Quinn, Sarah E. Nuccitelli, Audrienne V. Kalm, Matthew P. Iacozza, and Haydon J. Kalm. She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 56 years, John J. Quinn; her two loving children, Robert J. Quinn and Diane M. Quinn-Cortez; her parents, Raymond and Helen Glidden (Godo); and her brother Raymond W. Glidden. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Pius X Chapel, 834 Brookside Drive, Fairfield. Friends and family may call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make a donation to a in Dottie's memory. For information or to sign an online register, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020