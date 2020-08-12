Dorothy Reid

October 27, 1943 - August 18, 2020Dorothy "Dot" Mae Reid (Dubose), 76, of Stratford, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

She was born in Darlington, SC, on October 27, 1943 to the late Thomas Dubose Jr., and Annie L. Gardner Dubose. She is survived by her son, Reginald Dubose of Virginia, daughters; Lisa Dubose of Bridgeport, Mia Dubose-Pettway (Kacy) of Stratford, CT. Son, Wallace Jones of NC. daughters, Alicia Reid-Sterling (Phillip) of Waterbury, CT, Masheila Gantt (Joey) of Wichita, Kansas, son, Edward Reid of Bridgeport, CT. She was predeceased by her late husband (Robert "Brown" Reid), son (Robert Reid Jr.).

She will be missed by a host of loving, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loved ones.

The Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following on Monday, August 17, 2020 at The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 729 Union Ave,, Bridgeport, CT. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to: Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store