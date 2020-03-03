Connecticut Post Obituaries
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
61 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Shelton, CT
View Map
Dorothy Reilly


1924 - 2020
Dorothy Reilly Obituary
Dorothy M. Reilly
Dorothy M. Reilly, age 95, of Ansonia, a loving mother and grandmother and wife of the late Raymond A. Reilly, entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2020, at Crosby Commons in Shelton. Mrs. Reilly was born in Michigan Valley, Kansas on May 6, 1924, daughter of the late Milner and Mary Hawley Bulmer. She attended the State Teacher's College in Emporia, Kansas and during World War II, worked at the supply depot at Forbes Army Air Field in Topeka, KS. After her marriage to Raymond in 1945, she moved to Connecticut, living in Shelton and Ansonia. She retired from the former Shelton Savings Bank as its Vice President, managing the mortgage loan department. Family was the focus of her life. She delighted in Christmas and spent weeks preparing the cookies and candies to be shared. Dorothy took much pleasure in her garden and loved flowers. She is survived by her son, James P. Reilly and his wife Suzanne of Sandy Hook, her daughter, Janice M. Dorosh and her husband Joseph of Ansonia, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Steven M. Reilly, brothers, Maurice, David R., Drexel and Robert Bulmer and sisters, Lois Jean Burns and Gladys MacDonald. The family extends its gratitude for the loving care given to Dorothy by the staff of Crosby Commons and the aides of Bright Star Home Care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's funeral on Saturday March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (please meet directly) at the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street in Ansonia for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will immediately follow in Riverside Cemetery in Shelton. There will be no public calling hours. Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Church of the Assumption. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 4, 2020
