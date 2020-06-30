Dorothy Rouleau
Dorothy Stodolski Rouleau, age 79, formerly of Bridgeport, wife of the late Ronald Rouleau, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born and raised in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Steven and Rose Magyar Stodolski, Mrs. Rouleau lived in Bridgeport for most of her life before moving to Milford several years ago. She had moved to the Foxwood Condominium where she enjoyed being with her friends there and most recently she lived in the West River Rehab in Milford. Dottie was a graduate of Bassick High School and later worked for the Bead Chain Co. of Bridgeport for many years as well as for the Kali family businesses and then Costco until her retirement. Dottie was a longtime parishoner of St. Emery's Church of Fairfield, where she was a willing volunteer and for years kept up the floral plantings in front of church. She loved animals, especially walking her friends dogs, she liked to travel, play bingo, she enjoyed bringing her friends around Bridgeport while pointing out various places of interest. Dottie liked scratch off tickets and the occasional trip to the casino. The keeper of the family history, Dottie loved making photo albums of her family. More than anything Dottie loved the times that she spent with her family. A loving sister and aunt will be greatly missed. Survivors include her brothers, Bill Stodolski and his wife Dawn of West Virginia and Paul Stodolski and his wife Joyce of North Carolina, a brother-in-law Bernie Wypy and several brothers in law and sisters-in-law, a special nephew Ken Wypy as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her infant son Ronald Rouleau Jr., a brother Ed Stodolski and a sister Barbara Wypy. Funeral services will be held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home. To sign an online register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 30, 2020.