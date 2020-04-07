|
|
Dorothy Samuels
Dorothy Samuels, 90, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away April 3, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her children, Mark Samuels in Westport, CT, Jody Samuels-Silver in Toronto, Canada and Jill Jesse Samuels in Asheville, NC. Grandchildren, Jackie, Rebecca, Aaron and Amanda. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Norman Samuels. The family grew up in Fairfield, CT. If you would like to contact members of the family, you can reach Mark Samuels at [email protected], Jody Silver at [email protected] and Jill Samuels at [email protected]
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 8, 2020